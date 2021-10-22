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La Palma Will It Happen? - October 22, 2021
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232 views • October 23, 2021
La Palma Will It Happen? - October 22, 2021
Russ Wade, email [email protected]
Please share this video.
Links to see:
Earthquakes and Landslides
https://youtu.be/SUS0GISXXHU
at 2:00 min mark he shows a map of the globe and there is view of the vast continents and distance across the sea.
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/flash-canary-islands-government-warning-citizens-to-prepare-for-6-0-earthquake-and-massive-landslides
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/bulletin-evidence-that-lapalma-earthquakes-are-artificial-attack
https://youtu.be/F2IwoaBMdpg
Tsunami Game from 2012???? What!
https://t.me/nityatelegram/22809
This shows their plan in this game
https://youtu.be/0Nk97nzBlU4
The 2004 Indonesia Tsunami
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2004_Indian_Ocean_earthquake_and_tsunami#Other_locations
https://www.usgs.gov/centers/pcmsc/science/tsunami-generation-2004-m91-sumatra-andaman-earthquake?qt-science_center_objects=0#qt-science_center_objects
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1958_Lituya_Bay_earthquake_and_megatsunami
The Rapture Puzzle
https://youtu.be/qWq2r6_Xt80
The Two Preachers
https://youtu.be/sCqFetUHWp0
Russ Wade, email [email protected]
Please share this video.
Links to see:
Earthquakes and Landslides
https://youtu.be/SUS0GISXXHU
at 2:00 min mark he shows a map of the globe and there is view of the vast continents and distance across the sea.
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/flash-canary-islands-government-warning-citizens-to-prepare-for-6-0-earthquake-and-massive-landslides
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/bulletin-evidence-that-lapalma-earthquakes-are-artificial-attack
https://youtu.be/F2IwoaBMdpg
Tsunami Game from 2012???? What!
https://t.me/nityatelegram/22809
This shows their plan in this game
https://youtu.be/0Nk97nzBlU4
The 2004 Indonesia Tsunami
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2004_Indian_Ocean_earthquake_and_tsunami#Other_locations
https://www.usgs.gov/centers/pcmsc/science/tsunami-generation-2004-m91-sumatra-andaman-earthquake?qt-science_center_objects=0#qt-science_center_objects
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1958_Lituya_Bay_earthquake_and_megatsunami
The Rapture Puzzle
https://youtu.be/qWq2r6_Xt80
The Two Preachers
https://youtu.be/sCqFetUHWp0
Keywords
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