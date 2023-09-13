Missed It By That Much Ep. 14

Missed It By That Much Episode #14
What’s crackin’, fam? This time, I'm on about the underground world of yachting, whether or not coffee is a drug, and the LGBTQ agenda. And that’s just for starters! I am talking Bill Gates and his connection to Epstein, child trafficking, hidden messages in our currency, FEMA camps, and AI interpretations of hell! This one is wild and informative…wildly informative! Let’s get it!
Peace and good fortune to you all!
If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt
The Protocols Of The Learned Elders Of Zion
https://twitter.com/i/status/1682102042226204674
