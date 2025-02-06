Fathi Al-Najjar Free After 23 Years

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fathi is a prisoner who suffered from medical neglect in the occupation prisons. He is from the village of Yatta and had spent 23 years in the occupation prisons and was sentenced by the Zionist occupation to 30 years in imprisonment.
Interview: Fathi Al-Najjar: freed prisoner
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 31/01/2025
