NO AMNESTY! | President Donald Trump's new video release 12/21/22
253 views
GalacticStorm
Published 21 hours ago |
NO AMNESTY! Our border is open because Joe Biden has ordered it to be open and because Biden has broken the law and torn it into shreds. He has shredded our system, and he is destroying our Country. We need a total ban on Biden using taxpayer dollars to free illegal aliens — and criminal penalties for administrative noncompliance, which happens every single minute of every single day.

Keywords
human traffickingdonald trumpborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

