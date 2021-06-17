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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0970 - Jessica Keen - Justice for Jessica memorial
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30 views • June 17, 2021
When Jessica began to rebel after dating a new boy, her parents put her in a home for troubled youth “Huckleberry House”. She disappeared from the home March 14th and, while waiting at a Weinland Park bus stop, Smith snatched her. He raped her, then took her to a cemetery after dark, where she tried to escape, running for her life, before running into a fence post and falling down. Smith picked up a 70lb. tombstone out of the ground and beat Jessica with it until it split into two.
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