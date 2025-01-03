BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
HERE COMES DEPORTAMAGEDDON❗
90 views • 4 months ago

HUGE ‼️ For everyone doubting Donald Trump and Tom Homan’s plan to actually carry out mass deportations you need to hear this


Multiple private prison CEO’s speak during earnings calls


- They’re massively scaling up after speaking with ICE about new contracts

- MILLIONS of incoming illegal migrants are being made room for in private prisons to be used as temporary detention facilities

- They will not lose track of anyone, they’re preparing for “Digital and physical surveillance, things like ankle bracelets and cell phone apps for people who are inside the country going to immigration court hearings”

- “We have assured ICE of our capability to rapidly scale up our capabilities to monitor and oversee several hundreds of thousands or even several millions of individuals in order to achieve the federal government's immigration law compliance objectives”


“Trump administration is going to put a lot of pressure on police departments, sheriff's offices, city and county governments to cooperate with ICE if someone who's arrested locally happens to be an undocumented person”


The scale of this mass deportation operation working with the private prisons is said by the CEO’s is described in the call as “We're heading into an era that we really haven't seen maybe only once or twice in a company's history”


The audio from all these calls are in this video, you can listen to it all yourself!


Source: https://x.com/WallStreetApes/status/1874888763781890312


Thumbnail: https://www.winknews.com/2020/06/25/justices-rule-for-trump-administration-in-deportation-case/


AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/gif/1ywis0

