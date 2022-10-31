© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RT
October 29, 2022
The Russian navy has repelled a wave of drone attacks in Sevastopol, local officials report. Nine UAVs and seven autonomous marine drones were used, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry. Local correspondent Dmitry Fedorchenko reports.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1qgwsr-sevastopol-repels-mass-ukrainian-drone-attack.html