Sevastopol repels mass Ukrainian drone attack

October 29, 2022
The Russian navy has repelled a wave of drone attacks in Sevastopol, local officials report. Nine UAVs and seven autonomous marine drones were used, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry. Local correspondent Dmitry Fedorchenko reports.
