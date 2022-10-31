Create New Account
Sevastopol repels mass Ukrainian drone attack
Published 23 days ago |
RT


October 29, 2022


The Russian navy has repelled a wave of drone attacks in Sevastopol, local officials report. Nine UAVs and seven autonomous marine drones were used, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry. Local correspondent Dmitry Fedorchenko reports.


-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1qgwsr-sevastopol-repels-mass-ukrainian-drone-attack.html

