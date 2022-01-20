NBA Don’t Care About Any Genocide in Communist China, They Take Money From the CCP

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01/18/2022 Clay Travis: The idea that we would then go and basically bend the knee and show up in Beijing, I think, is wrong. They are going to impose very strict Covid measures on athletes. Also there is a minority owner in the NBA team known as the Golden State Warriors who claimed that they don’t care about the issue of Uighurs and concentration camps. They don’t actually care about any of the genocide that is going on in China, because they are cashing checks from China.