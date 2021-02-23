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Community Immunity - This is what happens when they try to use a cultural movement against its own people
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131 views • February 23, 2021
There are a group of people who are pleased, cheering each other on, and urging those who have not taken it to take it. Then, there are those who are weary of it, and have stood up to Big Pharma about their negligence to educate the community on the adverse reactions that come with the Covid-19 Vaccine.
Friday's show, “Vaccines, Hip Hop Propaganda, and Fashion with Fiati,” Simone took a look at both sides of the argument and introduced a new theme of propaganda using Hip Hop as its medium.
Friday's show, “Vaccines, Hip Hop Propaganda, and Fashion with Fiati,” Simone took a look at both sides of the argument and introduced a new theme of propaganda using Hip Hop as its medium.
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