This Saint News 11/9/2025
DFlirt
DFlirt
29 followers
19 views • 2 days ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


This week: Where are my thinkers at? We're gonna talk about socialism and what really starts a revolution. Bill Maher says Dems are in danger of becoming a "ghost brand." Republicans are pushing heavy for Digital ID here in the states. The BBC has been caught red-handed, lying about January 6th. Mamdani has become mayor of New York; we gotta talk about that too. Kanye apologises to the Jews--gotta tell ya, I didn't see that coming. Jon Stewart has to explain what free speech really means. All that and as usual fam, we'll wrap with the Fun Stuff.


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews



They think NYC is gonna be cheaper 😂

https://x.com/i/status/1986510454131245296


Robert Tucker, the FDNY fire commissioner is resigning because of Mamdani’s “anti-Israel stance.”

https://x.com/i/status/1986511947534376962


We are living in the age of the resounding “YES” to all of the grandiose promises of the 20th century offered under the guise of “social progress”:

https://x.com/i/status/1983498954269433874


Republicans are now advancing a federal version of the same digital ID system sweeping through Texas, the U.K., and Australia—proving this agenda isn’t partisan, it’s coordinated and global.

https://x.com/VigilantFox/status/1978981931275444537


3i Atlas and the Dawn of a New Age

https://x.com/i/status/1983882001729122482


The tale of the ghost brand is an important one because it applies not only to business but also to politics.

https://x.com/i/status/1984460028313813145


Thomas Sowell on why today’s intellectuals have lost touch with reality.

https://x.com/i/status/1977751188431876558


Congress is spending us into bankruptcy.

https://x.com/i/status/1986773125514830248


Something very strange is happening on X and I think everyone should see this video.

https://x.com/i/status/1985420652669456523


If CBS News is SO confident in their version of the 60 Minute Trump interview, they shouldn’t panic when people see the full cut.

https://x.com/i/status/1985393337478578343

Keywords
trumpcomedyrussiahollywooddeep statepropagandademocratisraelmusicwarnwoconspiracyrepublicanelon muskepstein
