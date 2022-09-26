Create New Account
Marine Veteran Denied Ivermectin by Walmart, Your Medical Rights | Guest: Bill Salier | Ep. 2
We The Patriots USA
Published 2 months ago

Former U.S. Marine and U.S. Senate Candidate Bill Salier outlines how he was denied care for COVID-19 on several occasions, including prescribed Ivermectin at the Walmart Pharmacy, resulting in him taking Ivermectin horse paste. Plus, your rights if you find yourself denied pharmaceutical care, and why We The Patriots USA took Bill's case against Walmart to set precedence in the courts.




