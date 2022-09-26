Marine Veteran Denied Ivermectin by Walmart, Your Medical Rights | Guest: Bill Salier | Ep. 2

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Former U.S. Marine and U.S. Senate Candidate Bill Salier outlines how he was denied care for COVID-19 on several occasions, including prescribed Ivermectin at the Walmart Pharmacy, resulting in him taking Ivermectin horse paste. Plus, your rights if you find yourself denied pharmaceutical care, and why We The Patriots USA took Bill's case against Walmart to set precedence in the courts.
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