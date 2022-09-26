Marine Veteran Denied Ivermectin by Walmart, Your Medical Rights | Guest: Bill Salier | Ep. 2

Former U.S. Marine and U.S. Senate Candidate Bill Salier outlines how he was denied care for COVID-19 on several occasions, including prescribed Ivermectin at the Walmart Pharmacy, resulting in him taking Ivermectin horse paste. Plus, your rights if you find yourself denied pharmaceutical care, and why We The Patriots USA took Bill's case against Walmart to set precedence in the courts.
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID: 935791d5aad80f85
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.