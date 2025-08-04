(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Elon Musk: We effectively become maybe one with the AI...

Clay Clark: The Book of Daniel was not written recently. 27% of the Bible is prophetic. 73% is historical. Meaning history is His story, God's story, his story, the beginning of the end. And Daniel prophesied, there would come a time, Daniel chapter two, where man, the fourth kingdom, would try to mix the miry clay with the iron, or man with machine. Now this might seem like an esoteric, wild, crazy idea that nobody can relate to, but it appears to be the agenda of Elon Musk, Dr Judy. Want to get your reaction again, because he's talking about becoming one with the AI.

Judy MIkovits, PhD: I agree with you completely. In fact, I was talking about the book Thriving in Babylon by Larry Osborne, and that's all about the book of Daniel and how we're playing the surviving in Babylon game, rather than the Thriving in Babylon game. We're the best and the brightest. So we won't eat your food. So you see his problem is they've already done that. You've got people walking down the street out of their mind. 29 year old, heavily vaccinated. Why don't we just say that injected, not immunized, not immunized, not free of the tyranny.

So they've already captured your brains. So they're saying, for those that want to. No, we didn't want to take your poison. We were mandated to take your poison, and now they see the nightmare they've created. So they've got to go kill everybody off, and that way they still think they can control it and mix the iron. There's a paper called No Effects Without Causes, and it's all about iron metabolism.

Oh, it's the paper Rashid Butar and I showed a number of years ago, before even the second Plandemic with Mickey Willis, No Effects Without Causes. And that's where John F Kennedy, in that paper, has the quote, being comfortable being uncomfortable. You know, we're comfortably numb, and that's what they told us. You'd walk around like a zombie, and you'd willingly submit to this stuff because they already did it, and it was called COVID.

07/30/2025 - Thrivetime Show: https://rumble.com/v6wzdoe-dr.-judy-mikovits-why-did-elon-musk-say-upload-your-memories...a.html

- Uncensored Books: https://therealdrjudy.com/uncensored-books

- No effects without causes: the Iron Dysregulation and Dormant Microbes hypothesis for chronic, inflammatory diseases https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6055827

- Plandemic Series: https://plandemic.com/explore/

- My last interview with Rachid Buttar: HE WHO CONTROLS THE NARRATIVE DICTATES HISTORY!: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/f/he-who-controls-the-narrative-dictates-history?blogcategory=Dr+Rashid+Buttar

- John F. Kennedy, Commencement Address, Yale University, June 11 1962: ‘The great enemy of truth is very often not the lie – deliberate, contrived and dishonest – but the myth – persistent, persuasive and unrealistic. Too often we hold fast to the clichés of our forebears. We subject all facts to a prefabricated set of interpretations. We enjoy the comfort of opinion without the discomfort of thought’.



