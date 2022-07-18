Russia’s Medvedev: Judgment Day Will Arrive Quickly if Crimea Is Attacked by Ukraine

Ukrainian military and political leaders have stepped up their verbal threats to bring down the 11-mile long Kerch Strait Bridge that connects the Russian mainland with Crimea. Their threats are not received well inside the Kremlin. Former President Medvedev promised that Judgment Day would arrived soon for anybody involved in attacking Russia. Doc Burkhart and Rick Wiles have a lot to share with you today, plus a story about an allegation of a Masonic murder of Pope John Paul I.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 7/18/21





It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!

https://rickwiles.com/final-day