Revelation 12 Is The Week's Midpoint? Prophecy Roundtable

Join special guest Heather Rivard as we discuss why Revelation 12 is the midpoint of the final week of years. What are the signs that prove this? People sat shiva for Yeshua for one week of days or more after his death. People celebrate biblical weddings for a week of days. Why does this matter prophetically?