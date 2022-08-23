Obscure Group Claims Responsibility for Russian Car Bombing While Kyiv Denied Any Involvement

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https://gnews.org/post/p1c8b06c9
08/22/2022 DW News: Ukraine has denied any involvement in a car bombing near Moscow that killed the daughter of a prominent Russian nationalist. An unknown group that called themselves the National Republican Army is now claiming responsibility for the killing of Darya Dugina