ECONOMY IN FREE FALL! - Historic Collapse Of Small Businesses As Great Reset Approaches!

Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent numbers coming out regarding 41% of businesses being unable to pay rent which is exactly what we saw some months ago in the UK and throughout Europe. We are witnessing the end of the dollar and a delayed collapse vs other massive economies.

Meanwhile, as businesses collapse and inflation skyrockets alongside an energy crisis and a supply chain crisis, China is stocking up on gold as a hedge against the US dollar collapse. At the same time the US gold reserves are low and in places like Canada, there's basically no gold reserves at all.

This is a ticking time bomb and we're reaching the end of the road. This will be the most historic collapse in history.





