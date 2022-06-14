Gold or Tuna - What Will You Eat? #foodshortage #supplychain

Best INVESTMENT: Cans of Tuna Fish. Inflation about to take off. Best investments are cans of tuna & baked beans.

You can’t eat gold, silver, or Bitcoin.

You can eat cans of tuna and baked beans. Food most important. Starvation next problem. Invest in the solution.

Take care.





Some great advice from some guy named Kiyosaki on Twitter: https://twitter.com/theRealKiyosaki/status/1536223387386712064



He's right!

NOW is the time to buy canned food, dry goods and basic medical supplies for your family. Hard times are coming. Shortages are coming.

Get your house in order.

With the increasing population and decreasing resources, it's important to be prepared for the worst. Watch this video to find out what you can do to make sure you have enough food to last in a crisis! possibility of a global food collapse.





The signs are all there – dwindling resources, prices skyrocketing, and more people than ever before clamoring for food. What will happen when the world can no longer sustain itself?