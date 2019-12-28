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Artificial intelligence and the chinese plot to control the world with Cyrus A. Parsa
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64 views • December 28, 2019
please share worldwide!!!
please support my work - protecting the children in a digital industrial age : https://www.patreon.com/shaidanon
facinating talk with researcher and expert Cyrus A. Parsa on A.I. and the dangers we are all facing in the present future!
Cyrus has researched 1000's of companys and he has been blocked by mainstream media although they have been using his research on the A.I. and 5G Agenda.
he also filed a giant lawsuite agains high tech companys like google, facebook and more..
Official AI Website - https://theaiorganization.com
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/TheAIOrganiza...
Cyrus' Twitter - https://twitter.com/CyrusAParsa1
The AI Organization Twitter - https://twitter.com/AiOrganization
The AI Organization Facebook https://www.facebook.com/THEAIORGANIZ...
please support my work - protecting the children in a digital industrial age : https://www.patreon.com/shaidanon
facinating talk with researcher and expert Cyrus A. Parsa on A.I. and the dangers we are all facing in the present future!
Cyrus has researched 1000's of companys and he has been blocked by mainstream media although they have been using his research on the A.I. and 5G Agenda.
he also filed a giant lawsuite agains high tech companys like google, facebook and more..
Official AI Website - https://theaiorganization.com
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/TheAIOrganiza...
Cyrus' Twitter - https://twitter.com/CyrusAParsa1
The AI Organization Twitter - https://twitter.com/AiOrganization
The AI Organization Facebook https://www.facebook.com/THEAIORGANIZ...
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