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Ending the Ice Age and the Biblical Results – Part 2 - Barry Setterfield
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6 views • December 01, 2020
REFERENCES:
Part 1 found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Rj1NanHWgQ&;feature=youtu.be
Bible and Geology: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_iUWmbClu5s&;feature=youtu.be
Two different clocks:
New Developments in Science Part 3: Lightspeed and Atomic Behavior - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y3sWg9pDCqE&;feature=youtu.be
New Developments Part 4: The Bible and Time - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jlem8ghZeNw&;feature=youtu.be
Invited Research Report – “Atomic Constants, Light and Time” by Trevor Norman & Barry Setterfield – SRI International (USA) & Flinders University (South Australia), August 1987
Natural Philosphy Alliance Monograph 1, July, 2013 – “Cosmology and the Zero Point Energy” by Barry Setterfield.
“Zero Point Energy, Light & Time,” by Barry J. Setterfield, Proceedings of Natural Philosophy Alliance, Volume 9, July 2012, pp.549-563
Marklund Convection: Solar System Formation - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5tuAB5cF_3A
Dodwell Research: “The Obliquity of the Ecliptic” by G.F. Dodwell http://www.barrysetterfield.org/Dodwell/Dodwell_Manuscript_1.html
Reviewing a Possible World-Wide Event c. 2400 BC – Barry Setterfield
http://www.barrysetterfield.org/Worldwide_Event.html
More info:
https://www.barrysetterfield.org
Part 1 found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Rj1NanHWgQ&;feature=youtu.be
Bible and Geology: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_iUWmbClu5s&;feature=youtu.be
Two different clocks:
New Developments in Science Part 3: Lightspeed and Atomic Behavior - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y3sWg9pDCqE&;feature=youtu.be
New Developments Part 4: The Bible and Time - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jlem8ghZeNw&;feature=youtu.be
Invited Research Report – “Atomic Constants, Light and Time” by Trevor Norman & Barry Setterfield – SRI International (USA) & Flinders University (South Australia), August 1987
Natural Philosphy Alliance Monograph 1, July, 2013 – “Cosmology and the Zero Point Energy” by Barry Setterfield.
“Zero Point Energy, Light & Time,” by Barry J. Setterfield, Proceedings of Natural Philosophy Alliance, Volume 9, July 2012, pp.549-563
Marklund Convection: Solar System Formation - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5tuAB5cF_3A
Dodwell Research: “The Obliquity of the Ecliptic” by G.F. Dodwell http://www.barrysetterfield.org/Dodwell/Dodwell_Manuscript_1.html
Reviewing a Possible World-Wide Event c. 2400 BC – Barry Setterfield
http://www.barrysetterfield.org/Worldwide_Event.html
More info:
https://www.barrysetterfield.org
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