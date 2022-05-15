© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Helicopter Fleet at Khmeimim Airbase | The Kalashnikova Show
Follow
1
Share
Report
202 views • May 15, 2022
Helicopter Fleet at Khmeimim Airbase | The Kalashnikova Show
The Russian fleet of helicopters is based on Khmeimim Airbase in Syria. Here you can see Mi-35s, Kamov Ka-52s and Mi-8s.
The Mi-35 is the new version of the ‘flying tank’ that can operate at night as efficiently as during the day. The upgraded Mi-8 is one of the most popular transport helicopters, able to carry 32 soldiers at a time or up to 12 casualties. And Kamov Ka-52 attack helicopter with the counter-rotating blades can destroy enemy targets and undertake reconnaissance.
Learn more about Russian helicopters in the episode of The Kalashnikova Show Helicopter Fleet at Khmeimim Airbase.
The Russian fleet of helicopters is based on Khmeimim Airbase in Syria. Here you can see Mi-35s, Kamov Ka-52s and Mi-8s.
The Mi-35 is the new version of the ‘flying tank’ that can operate at night as efficiently as during the day. The upgraded Mi-8 is one of the most popular transport helicopters, able to carry 32 soldiers at a time or up to 12 casualties. And Kamov Ka-52 attack helicopter with the counter-rotating blades can destroy enemy targets and undertake reconnaissance.
Learn more about Russian helicopters in the episode of The Kalashnikova Show Helicopter Fleet at Khmeimim Airbase.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.