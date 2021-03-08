A WALK WITH CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS, PLANET LOCKDOWN

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This full length interview with Catherine discusses the broad spectrum of our current situation.
It was done as apart of the full length documentary. We are releasing the full interview for the betterment of public understanding of the situation.
Catherine's analysis can be found at:
https://home.solari.com
The full film, when released, will be available at https://www.PlanetLockdownFilm.com
Sign up to receive notification of the release from the producers of the feature length documentary film and full interviews by clicking here:
https://aw6dcc5.aweb.page/p/28c34ce9-88a2-41f6-be0f-4bd7c1c2d3e2
Please make a donation to the post-production of this film and the continuing interview series:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/planet-lockdown-film
Full Interview with Catherine:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CEJS0YX8wm4P/