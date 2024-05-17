THE SILENT VISUAL UPRISING (Signs Of The Time) THE new FULL LENGTH FEATURE

When tyrannical governments loose the plot and try to inflict society with fake pandemics, jab mandates, censorship, fake mainstream garbage propaganda and relentless brainwashing of the ignorant, the truth somehow still finds it's way. During the scamdemic and beyond, mysterious signs began appearing worldwide exposing the truth for what it is.

The following is a unique collection of pictures taken of these mystical truth bombs, presented as an entertaining, Musical-Masterpiece-Video-Album for all to enjoy.

'FAILURE OF FEAR' Presents 'SIGNS OF THE TIME & THE SILENT VISUAL UPRISING'

(Parts 1 to 8)

(part 1) The Truth Can Never Be Permanently Falsified

Audio Track Title #1 : MY MIND FLOATS

(part 2) Fooling Ourselves

Audio Track Title #2 : DOWN TIME

(part 3) Truth Is The New Hate Speech

Audio Track Title #3 : WONGA PARK

(part 4) Waking Up The Sheep

Audio Track Title #4 : KELLY

(part 5) We Are The Resistance

Audio Track Title #5 : WASTED

(part 6) Worldwide Government Corruption & The Pandemic Of The Vaccinated

Audio Track Title #6 : SPACE JUNK

(part 7) You Must

Audio Track Title #7 : DISTANT TOUCH

(part 8) The Sack Dan Campaign

Audio Track Title #8 : THE ROAD HOME

Audio Track Title #9 : ELECTRO ROCKA

This Music-Video was Produced & Recorded By 'FAILURE OF FEAR'

2020-2022 *I* ENJOY!