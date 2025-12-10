BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Luciferians have run the world since human history began.
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1952 followers
Follow
112 views • 22 hours ago

Luciferians have run the world since human history began. They have been steering and shaping the cultural vector since long before the United States, Rome or even the Egyptians.

This cult goes way back and also known as ‘The Old Religion’.

They have maintained direct contact with a fourth dimensional being known as Lucifer for thousands of years. Lucifer is a parasitic, genderless, phantasmagoria. It has been anthropomorphized into human recognizable forms and names throughout time and all over the world. It, and legions of other fourth dimension beings like it, have been pilfering the human race since the beginning.

Luciferians communicate directly with Lucifer through the ritual practice of child sacrifice. This practice to evoke and convene with Leviathan originated in the cult of baal. Baal is just another name for Leviathan, Lucifer or Moloch (referencing same energy) The cult of baal which is the oldest cult ever established, is the ancient precursor to Luciferianism.

Keywords
luciferianshave run the worldsince humanhistory began
