This Is What Nematodes Do to Plants
Finding Genius Podcast
Published Yesterday

You may be a victim of root knot nematode infection if your plants exhibit these symptoms…

In this video, Dr. Rachel Rudolph, who currently conducts studies in plant science, details some unmistakable signs nematodes are attacking your plants!

According to Dr. Rachel, if a plant is under attack, some of the above-ground symptoms may include yellowing leaves, necrosis, and lower yield. 👈

However, she points out that the TELLTALE sign of a root knot nematode infection is the presence of galling on the roots. 👈

These knots and gnarls are the plant's response to the nematode infection, and they can be easily observed by pulling up the plant roots.

Understanding the signs and symptoms of nematode infection is crucial for farmers and gardeners to take appropriate measures to protect their plants and maximize their yield. 🛡️

To learn more about Dr. Rudolph and her research click https://vegcrops.ca.uky.edu/ now!

