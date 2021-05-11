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SACRIFICING CHILDREN TO THE IDOL OF “HERD IMMUNITY” 2 todlers two years old died !!
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41 views • May 11, 2021
SACRIFICING CHILDREN TO THE IDOL OF “HERD IMMUNITY” 2 todlers two years old died !!
Several countries halted MMR vaccines when 2 toddlers died, but when 2 die in a Pfizer clinical study — nevermind, full Warp Speed ahead. 17 yr old basketball player in ICU with 3 brain blood clots after vaccine.
Find out more about the show and where you can watch it at thedavidknightshow.com
Several countries halted MMR vaccines when 2 toddlers died, but when 2 die in a Pfizer clinical study — nevermind, full Warp Speed ahead. 17 yr old basketball player in ICU with 3 brain blood clots after vaccine.
Find out more about the show and where you can watch it at thedavidknightshow.com
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