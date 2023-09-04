Create New Account
Joseph Story
Lightpath
The second half of the Book of Genesis (first book of the Bible) holds this engaging story. This video, using a variety of approaches, only scratches the surface of the full intrigue including some deep theology. The main characters are dressed up dolly pegs, the dreams are drawn, "thrown together" using photo slides, stop motion and video clips, backed by different voice recordings. Enjoy. These kings of videos are made, for good or ill, because I have a deep desire to do something creative, to keep such a project "on the go". That's being, doing and living "in the image of God". 

biblegenesisstoryjosephtheologydrawingscreativestop motiondolly pegsvideo clipsvoice recordings

