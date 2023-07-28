Small Towns, Trials & Truth | Free Thinkers Podcast | Ep 71

In this episode of the Free Thinkers podcast, Rusty and Dale dive into tackling the complex matter of congressional hearings on aliens, pondering their reality or whether they serve as a distraction from looming political corruption. Rusty then shifts gears, addressing the controversy around Jason Aldean's song, "Try That in a Small Town," illuminating the authentic essence of small town life marked by community, vigilance, and camaraderie.





They also broach the subject of victimhood, asserting that one only becomes a victim when they choose to accept this role. Shifting the focus to legal matters, Del scrutinizes the recent Hunter Biden trial, underscoring the prevailing perception of a two-tiered justice system and power's influence on due process.





For the final discussion, Rusty presents an enthralling tale of redemption, recounting the story of the Satanic Church founder's transformative spiritual encounter with Jesus. Accompanied by a poignant video, Rusty highlights a touring worship band spreading messages of love, peace, mercy, and grace in downtown Portland, emphasizing that no one is beyond the reach of Jesus Christ's forgiveness and love. Explore these captivating topics and more on this episode of the Free Thinkers Podcast.





