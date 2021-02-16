Ep. 1834 Citizenship in 2021: Obey the Authorities and Ask No Questions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
James Delingpole, the great English author, commentator, and podcaster, joins me to discuss the bizarre phenomena of the past year and the even more bizarre phenomenon of almost total public acquiescence. Subscribe to the Tom Woods Show:
http://www.tomwoods.com/apple
Other Important Links
http://www.TomWoods.com/1834
http://www.SupportingListeners.com
http://www.RonPaulHomeschool.com
http://www.FreeHistoryCourse.com
http://www.TomsFreeBooks.com