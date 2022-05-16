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Water is Brought to Mariupol Every Day. It's still Missing for Everyone. 051522
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70 views • May 16, 2022
Water is brought to Mariupol every day. It's still missing for everyone.
"There is not enough water, sometimes you have to stand for half a day. Someone comes with a cart and collects for everyone," the townspeople tell the Donbass solves channel.
According to them, containers near the intensive care hospital are filled daily with water from the Volodarsky reservoir, but it is only suitable for technical purposes.
So far, water and electricity have been provided only to social facilities, such as hospitals.
"There is not enough water, sometimes you have to stand for half a day. Someone comes with a cart and collects for everyone," the townspeople tell the Donbass solves channel.
According to them, containers near the intensive care hospital are filled daily with water from the Volodarsky reservoir, but it is only suitable for technical purposes.
So far, water and electricity have been provided only to social facilities, such as hospitals.
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