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Pilgrims Society Patent Pool Predators
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1576 views • January 18, 2022
Mike and Doug are on all cylinders today as they tell us the story of how we got from Cecil Rhodes' 200-year plan to take over the world to the nomination of Leonard P. Stark to the federal circuit so that he can pool and pillage all U.S. patents for the British Pilgrims
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