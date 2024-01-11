Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Bidenflation: Prices Never Come Down
channel image
Son of the Republic
629 Subscribers
10 views
Published Yesterday

Inflation Soars As High Prices Continue To Squeeze Americans

* This [Debt Death Spiral] crisis is not going to stop.

* You can print $ or control prices, but not both.

* Inflation is a silent tax — and the real number is much worse than the gubment says.

* You are going to pay; there is no scenario where you don’t.

* Got bullion?


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 11 January 2024

https://rumble.com/v46ekhx-their-real-plan-for-those-illegal-immigrants-ep.-2163-01112024.html

Keywords
depressionfiat currencyfederal reservegovernment spendingdan bonginomoney launderingcost of livinghyperinflationrecessionusurybankstercentral bankfederal spendingdebt slaverycpipurchasing powercurrency debasementprice inflationbidenflationbidenomicsconsumer pricescurrency devaluationdebt enslavementstealth taxsilent tax

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket