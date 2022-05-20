Is Elon Musk a Reptilian Alien?

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Elon Musk and his friend Jordan Peterson have both said Elon is a space alien. Peterson also went on to say that he might even be a Reptilian. Find out more about his mysterious past at my Blog: https://kasialovesgod.wixsite.com/newsletter/post/elon-musk-the-alien-antichrist
For my most recent Blog post about Elon Musk go here:
https://kasialovesgod.wixsite.com/newsletter/post/elon-musk-shows-his-allegiance-to-satan