Government Data There Was Never A Pandemic: 89 Page Document Proves Covid Measures Were All Fake

Stew Peters Show.





Was COVID-19 even REAL!?

Ken Drysdale joins us to give his theories of how COVID was completely made up from the very start.

His extensive research PROVES his theory!

Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com!





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