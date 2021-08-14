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God still speaks. He said once again "the darkness is coming". The "god" of Abraham and Moses, the god of money who dispises idols is Lucifer.
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99 views • August 14, 2021
He is the fire that destroys. People do not know how the real God speaks and so they are all deceived to believe the devil's words as God's word.
Elena Blavatsky also says that the "lord god" of the Tanakh is the snake of the garden of Eden.
Even parts of Isaiah have been falsified to match the embedded verses in the Greek gospels.
Elena Blavatsky also says that the "lord god" of the Tanakh is the snake of the garden of Eden.
Even parts of Isaiah have been falsified to match the embedded verses in the Greek gospels.
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