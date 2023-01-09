Pledging Yourself Into Slavery - You CAN free yourself!

This is a short clip from "David Straight Live from Texas 2" on YouTube that everyone needs to watch and SHARE!

Our country has been ravaged by hostile foreign corporations. There are TWO "governments" in the United States, and the one in Washington DC is an impostor!

If you do not learn the LAW and teach your children the law we have zero hope of survival! Become a "State National" and throw your "US Citizenship" in the trash!

LEARN how to stop paying "property taxes" without losing your home!

LEARN how to stop having to "Register you vehicle" LAWFULLY!

LEARN how to stop signing your children into SLAVERY!

Everyone needs to watch and share this entire series of videos!

David will teach you how to LAWFULLY remove yourself from their SLAVE SYSTEM!

Original video: David Straight Live from Texas 2

https://youtu.be/VENcqXD0_rM





You can learn more by following this link!

Sign up, share, and learn to free yourself & your family!

https://americanmeetinggroup.com/







They have seminars, meetings, groups, training, help services, and even videos teaching you to assert your rights!



