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Another ATF Attack on the 2nd Amendment
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11 views • March 16, 2020
In times like these, the natural right to self defense is of the utmost importance.
A new "public safety advisory" from the DOJ/ATF to Michigan FFLs highlights the ongoing disdain the federal government has for the 2nd Amendment - and more.
Path to Liberty: March 16, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
A new "public safety advisory" from the DOJ/ATF to Michigan FFLs highlights the ongoing disdain the federal government has for the 2nd Amendment - and more.
Path to Liberty: March 16, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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