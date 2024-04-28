Show Your Work!

Friday Night Live 26 April 2024





In this episode, we delve into a variety of topics covering personal, societal, and intellectual dynamics. From completing an audiobook on Peaceful Parenting to discussing the future of Bitcoin amidst changes in capital gains tax, we explore a wide array of subjects. Analyzing relationships and gender dynamics, we emphasize the importance of balancing masculine and feminine energies. We also scrutinize the lack of diversity in academia and advocate for evidence-based reasoning to counter extreme ideas. Touching on themes of control, manipulation, and trusting science, we stress the importance of critical thinking and transparency. Finally, we reflect on the concept of "showing your work" in different contexts and advocate for transparency, evidence, and introspection in decision-making processes.





