© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chlorine Dioxide vs Vaccine, Colonel Pedro Chavez Zavala, M.D. Electromagnetic Fields "THE SILENT ENEMY" Magnetic Vaccines
Follow
4
Share
Report
1763 views • September 20, 2021
https: //t.me/OfficialChannelComusavUSA
Colonel Pedro Chavez Zavala, M.D. discusses 5G electromagnetic fields, magnetic vaccines and Chlorine Dioxide Solution as a Therapy.
Colonel Pedro Chavez Zavala, M.D. discusses 5G electromagnetic fields, magnetic vaccines and Chlorine Dioxide Solution as a Therapy.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.