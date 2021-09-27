© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Where Can You Go To Escape Agenda 21 With Rosa Koire
Follow
1
Share
Report
313 views • September 27, 2021
Although I'm still stuck in a very blue state, whose occupants won't go along with the Greater Reset*, and thus cannot get into the government whose elections they have rigged when in lockdown, I hope this will encourage those who can still escape to go, run for office, be a leader in health freedom in even a small way, and take back our freedom!!
*Rosa Koire died earlier in 2021. She was a speaker at The Greater Reset Activation in January 2021, the populist antidote to WEF's Great Reset.
*Rosa Koire died earlier in 2021. She was a speaker at The Greater Reset Activation in January 2021, the populist antidote to WEF's Great Reset.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.