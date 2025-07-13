Change Management...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
If you control the food, you control the people.
If you control the oil, you control the nations.
If you control the money, you control it all.
Watch Full Interview https://vigilante.tv/w/oMqexob1Kz6jbeQkQjR73r
Source @Real World News
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/