From Elon + DOGE to Minneapolis: Vampire Mafia Fights Back With Fire & Threats
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
25 views • 1 day ago

The swamp is fighting back HARD. Elon Musk's DOGE mission to slash wasteful spending has unleashed pure chaos: Teslas keyed, Cybertrucks torched, dealerships vandalized, innocent owners harassed and doxxed, death threats raining down—all because he dared to trim the fat from a bloated, corrupt bureaucracy that's been bleeding America dry for decades.These aren't organic protests... they're a paid psyop funded by the very cronies, lobbyists, and "non-profits" terrified of losing their taxpayer-funded gravy train. Media spins Elon as the villain starving orphans while ignoring billions vanishing into black holes of fraud and inefficiency.From Salem Witch Trials with lithium batteries to useful idiots defending the thieves robbing them blind—it's mass formation psychosis at its finest. The real organized crime isn't the Mafia... it's the government grifters who make Tony Soprano look like a kid with a lemonade stand.Wake up before this vampire squid collapses the country. Elon tried to save us money and stop the fraud—they responded with fire and lies. Who's really the fascist here?If you're sick of the corruption, hit LIKE, SUBSCRIBE, and drop your thoughts below: Is this protection racket finally getting exposed?

  #elonmusk #DOGE #GovernmentCorruption #TeslaAttacks #WakeUpAmerica #DOJ #lawfare #tesla


free speechdemocratscorruptionprotestciaicetwitterjoe bidenvampiretaxesfascismtakeoverminneapoliscooperationlawfaremuskuni-partytwitter free speech
