💥 The artillery of the 44th Army Corps (Sever Group of Forces) engages positions and materiel of the AFU pushing the enemy away from Russian border.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry

Adding:

For Zelensky, a meeting with Putin and Trump would mean legitimization through their authority — Medvedev





Additionally, Kiev has other objectives, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council believes:

🔸The desire to postpone elections

🔸Sending a signal to nationalist elites that "it's not the time to change horses midstream"

🔸Securing the right to continue embezzling military funds

🔸Reinforcing the idea that "even a worthless insect has the right to sign documents," thus making itself untouchable in the future.

Regarding the last point, Medvedev said that the "green arthropod" (Zelensky) is mistaken and drew historical parallels with Nazi Germany:

“Although Jodl and Keitel participated in signing the surrender on behalf of Hitler's Germany, they were nevertheless hanged by the verdict of the Nuremberg Tribunal.”



