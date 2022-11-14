Written and published by Lucia on Oct.11/2022.





Link to written transcript, https://444prophecynews.com/prepare-to-meet-the-lord-my-hiding-place/.

Links to important videos: 'THE SWORD IS UPON US -Part 2', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=umCYkygCmYI&t=387s

'THE THIRD TEMPLE, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZPiMJrvpKUw&t=398s

'THE TESTING OF OUR FAITH ', https://youtu.be/rPOcfwdp0LM



-------------------------------------------------------

If you've never heard about Jesus, please click on the link provided and it will take you to a video called, 'Who is Jesus?', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1PXInXBCqFQ, where you can learn more about Him and how you can have a relationship with Him.



















