X22 REPORT Ep. 2955a - Countries Move Away From The Federal Reserve Note, The People Reject Omnibus

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2955a - Dec 22, 2022

Countries Move Away From The Federal Reserve Note, The People Reject OmnibusHomes sales are plunging, the economy is hitting the point where everything is going to start shifting.The Senate passed the Omnibus bill and now it goes to the House. Elon ran a poll on Twitter and the people are against the Omnibus Bill. Countries begin to move away from the Federal Reserve Note.

