Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 2955a - Countries Move Away From The Federal Reserve Note, The People Reject Omnibus
78 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 17 hours ago |
Shop now

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2955a - Dec 22, 2022

Countries Move Away From The Federal Reserve Note, The People Reject OmnibusHomes sales are plunging, the economy is hitting the point where everything is going to start shifting.The Senate passed the Omnibus bill and now it goes to the House. Elon ran a poll on Twitter and the people are against the Omnibus Bill. Countries begin to move away from the Federal Reserve Note.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.

Keywords
digital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial report

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket