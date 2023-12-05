Create New Account
SRA Survivor Asia Raine: Her Story and Recovery
unbroken.global
Max interviews SRA survivor Asia Raine about her experiences within the Mormon church and her healing journey. Asia exposes the sacrifices in the sub levels of the temples and describes her MK Ultra programming, experiments and sex trafficking amongst the leadership in the church. Asia was raised to be fearful of seeking outside help, however she secretly got into therapy and began to integrate her alters and remember her ritual abuse. Asia helps others heal and talks about becoming your inner archeologist. She also refers to ‘spiritual vertigo” when questioning authority and is an advocate of trusting our higher selves to lead us in our healing and recovery

