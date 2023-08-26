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Del BigTree at the HighWire
Aug 25, 2023
Will You comply with Pandemic 2.0? As mainstream media pumps out another campaign of fear over new COVID variants, social media has made it very clear ‘we the people’ will not comply with unscientific lockdowns, mandates, or masks again.
#Lockdowns #Masks #NeverAgain #HellNo
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