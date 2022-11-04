Create New Account
Unhinged Biden Dials Up The FEAR Against “Extreme MAGA” in EXPLOSIVE Speech Before Midterm Bloodbath
Published 20 days ago |

Just the news reported, Biden warned Americans on Wednesday that "democracy is on the ballot" ahead of the November midterm elections, trying to portray the election as a choice between a Trump-led autocracy and a Democratic-led republic. In his speech, Biden attacked "extreme MAGA Republicans" and derided "election deniers" who questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

democratspoliticsbidencurrents eventsextreme maga

