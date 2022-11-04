Unhinged Biden Dials Up The FEAR Against “Extreme MAGA” in EXPLOSIVE Speech Before Midterm Bloodbath

Just the news reported, Biden warned Americans on Wednesday that "democracy is on the ballot" ahead of the November midterm elections, trying to portray the election as a choice between a Trump-led autocracy and a Democratic-led republic. In his speech, Biden attacked "extreme MAGA Republicans" and derided "election deniers" who questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 election.
