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Must watch! Rep. Of KY Thomas Massie Confirms food shortages are coming to America part 1
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59 views • April 17, 2020
In this 2 part series we talk about how the representative of Kentucky, Thomas Massie, confirms what we have said in Man Made Survival: food shortages along with civil war is coming to America! You need to take control of your food security by storing food and water!
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Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
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Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
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