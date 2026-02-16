Guarding Against Bitterness and Learning How to Communicate After an Affair - Robert Jones





Adultery is devastating and affects not just the couple involved but the entire family. How can you heal after such a deep hurt? How can you trust your spouse again? And if you’re the offender, can your spouse forgive you? “The road to restoration with your spouse is never guaranteed, but God’s hope is,” Robert Jones reminds us. Former pastor and decades-long counselor, Robert is the author of My Spouse Was Unfaithful: Finding Strength in God’s Presence. His book helps readers understand their suffering and guard against bitterness and a vengeful spirit, while pointing them to their truest hope: God alone. Robert addresses both the offender and the victim in cases of adultery, providing tips on how to communicate after suffering such massive trauma and how to walk through the healing process.









TAKEAWAYS





After infidelity, couples should individually put their focus on Christ to begin the restoration process and not immediately talk to each other





The church should be involved in bringing a resolution when dealing with cases such as infidelity





Psalm 46:1 reminds those who are suffering that God is a refuge and help in all conflicts and crises





Adultery is a very serious sin: it’s a sin against one’s own body, breaking of the marriage covenant, and sinning against God









