Guarding Against Bitterness and Learning How to Communicate After an Affair - Robert Jones
2 views • 1 day ago


Adultery is devastating and affects not just the couple involved but the entire family. How can you heal after such a deep hurt? How can you trust your spouse again? And if you’re the offender, can your spouse forgive you? “The road to restoration with your spouse is never guaranteed, but God’s hope is,” Robert Jones reminds us. Former pastor and decades-long counselor, Robert is the author of My Spouse Was Unfaithful: Finding Strength in God’s Presence. His book helps readers understand their suffering and guard against bitterness and a vengeful spirit, while pointing them to their truest hope: God alone. Robert addresses both the offender and the victim in cases of adultery, providing tips on how to communicate after suffering such massive trauma and how to walk through the healing process.



TAKEAWAYS


After infidelity, couples should individually put their focus on Christ to begin the restoration process and not immediately talk to each other


The church should be involved in bringing a resolution when dealing with cases such as infidelity


Psalm 46:1 reminds those who are suffering that God is a refuge and help in all conflicts and crises


Adultery is a very serious sin: it’s a sin against one’s own body, breaking of the marriage covenant, and sinning against God



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

My Spouse Was Unfaithful book: https://amzn.to/46HVqOX

The Death of Recess movie: angel.com/tinag


🔗 CONNECT WITH ROBERT JONES

Website: https://robertdjonescounseling.com/

X: https://x.com/robertdjonesbob


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Tiny Revival (get 10% off with code TINA): https://tinyrevival.com/TINA

Equipping The Persecuted: https://equippingthepersecuted.org/donate

WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #counterculturemomapp #RobertJones #Adultery

#Infidelity #CheatingSpouse #Fidelity #Faithfulness #Loyalty #Restoration

#Restored #Marriage #MarriedLife #MarriageGoals #cheating #romance #trauma #brokenfamilies #counseling #familyhealing


Keywords
trustspirituallovejesushealingchristianityemotionalmarriagepastorhopecheatingadulteryaffairsbetrayalunfaithfulinfidelitymarriedcheatersspousesmistressrobert jones
