Morning Manna - June 9, 2025 - Proverbs 3:1-6 - Trust In The Lord With All Your Heart

In today’s Morning Manna, Rick and Doc dive deep into Proverbs 3:1-6 and unpack one of the most cherished instructions in all of Scripture: Trust in the Lord with all your heart. This passage teaches us the practical connection between obedience, favor, and blessing.





Through a careful verse-by-verse study, they emphasize God’s desire to give His people not just length of days, but a meaningful, peaceful, and fulfilled life. The conversation addresses spiritual amnesia, the importance of both mind and heart in keeping God’s commands, and the danger of relying on one’s own understanding.





This teaching is a rich encouragement to fully surrender to God’s wisdom, acknowledge Him in all areas of life, and trust Him to make straight every path ahead.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/9/2025





